Traffic and parking will be restricted at several locations around Boston on Sunday during the Super Bowl.

For safety reasons, the City of Boston will close down east and west bound traffic in Kenmore Square by the end of the third quarter. Vehicles parked in the area before the game will be towed, according to city officials.

Temporary parking restrictions will also be in place in Brighton, the Northeastern University area, North Station area and Faneuil Hall.

All closures mirror those in Superbowl Sunday’s past.

Boston Police Commissioner Williams Evans said police will also be keeping a close eye on the bars. Earlier in the week, police met with area colleges to ask that students act responsibly.

"We always worry about the after effects when kids spill out and the bars spill out. So we have a great plan. We met with the colleges on Monday, just with the administrations to ask them to do everything they can to tell their kids if they're going to come out to celebrate, we have no issues with that, we just don't want them to cause any vandalism," Evans said.

For a full list of restricted roads, visit the city's transportation site.