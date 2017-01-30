Immigration lawyers remained on hand Monday at Boston's Logan Airport to speak with arriving passengers who might need assistance, as well as families waiting for loved ones. (Published 43 minutes ago)

Immigration lawyers remained on hand Monday at Boston's Logan Airport to speak with arriving passengers who might need assistance, as well as families waiting for loved ones overseas.

On Sunday, lawyers for the Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union were able to temporarily stop Trump's executive order barring some travelers from seven different Muslim-majority nations. As a result, a federal judge issued a stay of the executive order in Boston for the next seven days.

Despite the temporary restraining order put in place, many locals say they are still concerned about the immigration order.

Mike Hager, whose plane arrived on Monday, is a United States citizen from Iraq who served as a translator for the military.

Hager said his family members who were traveling with him have green cards but were all held back in the Middle East.

"Nieces, my nephews. All of them. We went there because my mom passed away," Hager said. "Right when we got there, all of the people that were green card holders, they got stuck they can't even get back here."

Haley Woldseth was also at Logan waiting for the arrival of her future mother-in-law, an Iranian citizen.

"I don't want to put my mother in law through hell trying to get here," Woldseth said. "We caught wind of the executive order a day or two before it was signed and did our best to get her over here. Unfortunately, it wasn't quite quick enough."

Woldseth's future mother-in-law was trying to make it in time for her son and Haley's wedding. She was stopped from boarding a plan Friday in Abu Dhabi.

"This is so much bigger than my wedding. It would be lovely to have them here, but we have families that are separated and we have no idea how long that will be for," said Woldseth.

Mahdi Hashemia was at Logan because his mother-in-law was supposed to visit her granddaughter in Iran in a few days.

"She says she wants to see her grandma and we don't know if that's possible or not and that's really sad," Hashemia said.

Local families say they are now racing to get their loved ones here to the U.S. before the temporary restraining order expires on Friday.