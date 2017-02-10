Tree Crashes Down on Home

During Thursday's snowstorm, a tree came crashing down, landing on Stephanie Spyropoulos' home in Hanson, Massachusetts.

Crews worked Friday to clean up after a tree came crashing down on a home in Hanson, Massachusetts.

For Stephanie Spyropoulos, the first sign of trouble was a loud noise, then she felt the impact.

"The whole roof kind of shake and crash, and some sort of flash of light, which I'm assuming was my power going out," Spryopoulos said.

The source was a large pine tree that had fallen onto the home during Thursday's winter storm.

"It was kind of mayhem for 20 minutes, and the fire department and everyone came," she said. "We got pierced four times with holes, so they came into the bedroom, so thankful I wasn't in there sleeping."

She called 911, one of many calls the Hanson Fire Department answered Thursday. Things weren't any slower on Friday.

"It has been extremely busy today," Lt. Keith Wilson said. "We brought in four to five members last night, so we were well prepared for what's coming."

Wilson said his crews were already getting ready for the next storm.

"We want to be prepared, we want to make sure the equipment is prepared, and ready to manage anything that comes out," he said.

For Spryopoulos, it all a familiar feeling.

"I kind of laugh it off, but we kind of are like, 'Oh no, not again,'" she said. "Growing up in Whitman, we had a tree fall on our house."

Fortunately, her mother was okay in that incident.

"That crashed the whole room and my mother was in the room at the time," she said. "She is fine now, obviously, but at the time, it was very scary."

On Friday, crews were at the house chopping the tree down and fixing the roof.

Spryopoulous has had enough with trees.

"We are going to clear this whole yard out," she said.