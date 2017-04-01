A Maine State Police Trooper thought he was assisting a driver and passenger during a deer crash in Bangor, but actually discovered some interesting cargo in the vehicle.

Trooper Tyler Maloon said he needed to assist the driver and his wife recently after they struck the deer in Fairfield.

The couple, who was on their way to Pittsfield Irvings, told Maloon that "the trophy" needed to be at an event they were attending at the Cross Insurance Center by a certain time.

Maloon was pleasantly surprised to learn that the couple worked for the New England Patriots and that they were transporting the Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl LI to the event.

"My mind was blown, seriously what are the odds," Maloon wrote on Facebook.

Not only did Maloon get to give the trophy a ride in his cruiser, but he got to pose for a picture with it.