A Massachusetts state trooper was injured Saturday when he was struck while helping a motorist with car trouble on Interstate 95 in Attleboro.

Police said Trooper Mark Weddleton had stopped behind the broken-down car in the high-speed lane of I-95 south with his emergency lights flashing, when his cruiser was struck from behind.

Weddleton was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence to be treated for minor injuries and later released.

The trooper is the son of the late Sgt. Douglas Weddleton, who was killed in 2010 after being struck by a car on I-95 in Mansfield during a chain reaction crash.