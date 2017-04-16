Police: Troopers Uncover Illegal Weapons During Traffic Stop

Connecticut State Police say they found these weapons when they pulled over Domingos Reis (inset) on Route 7 in Brookfield Saturday.

Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man after finding illegal weapons in his motorcycle during a traffic stop.

According to police, troopers were driving on Route 7 north Saturday around 11 a.m. when they spotted a motorcycle speeding in the left lane. When the motorcycle rider spotted troopers, he slowed down and did not pass the troopers.

Police pulled the rider over near exit 12 in Brookfield. During the traffic stop, troopers found a small bat with spike strips at the end of it, and a knife, according to police.

The rider, identified as 49-year-old Domingos Reis, of Danbury, was arrested and charged with weapons in a motor vehicle and motor vehicle infractions. He was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.