Box Truck Crashes Jam Traffic on Mass Pike, Route 128

A box truck collided with a pickup truck in Framingham, Massachusetts near Route 9 around 6 a.m

By Rob Michaelson

    Two separate box truck crashes are creating major traffic delays on Mass Pike eastbound and Route 128 Thursday morning.

    There is also a spinout near I-495 in Westboro, Massachusetts that is causing delays on the Mass Pike for commuters.

    A second box truck crash on Route 128 southbound at Route 1, which has been cleared, is also causing delays in Dedham, Massachusetts.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

