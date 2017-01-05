Box Truck Crashes Jam Traffic on Mass Pike, Route 128

Two separate box truck crashes are creating major traffic delays on Mass Pike eastbound and Route 128 Thursday morning.
A box truck collided with a pickup truck in Framingham, Massachusetts near Route 9 around 6 a.m.
There is also a spinout near I-495 in Westboro, Massachusetts that is causing delays on the Mass Pike for commuters.
A second box truck crash on Route 128 southbound at Route 1, which has been cleared, is also causing delays in Dedham, Massachusetts.
