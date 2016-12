A major fuel spill has closed Route 26 in Oxford, Maine Wednesday morning while crews work to clean the mess.

One lane is expected to be closed for most of the morning, according to WCSH6.

Around 2 a.m., a manhole cover flipped up and pierced the fuel tank, spilling 100 gallons of disel fuel on the road.

DEP and Hazmat crews are on scene to contain the spill. Route 22 is expected to remain closed until the afternoon.