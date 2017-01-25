Trump Administration Plans Funding for Green Line Extension | NECN
Trump Administration Plans Funding for Green Line Extension

It is included on a list of 50 other projects across the country that could receive funding from the new administration

By Rob Michaelson

    The Green Line Extension Project is on a list of infrastructure improvement projects that could get get the green light from the Trump administration.

    It is included on a list of 50 other  projects across the country that could receive funding from the new administration. The list also includes widening a 20-mile segment of I-93 in New Hampshire.

    The extension of the Green Line would take riders from Lechmere Station in Cambridge, Massachusetts to Union Square in Somerville, Massachusetts and College Avenue in Medford, Massachusetts.

    The state is hoping for $1 billion in federal funds for the $2.3 billion project.

    Work on the Green Line has gone through several setbacks with the opening of a number of stations delayed until 2021.

