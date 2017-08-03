The transcript of a phone call between Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has revealed the president’s political concerns, negotiation style and even his thoughts on the drug problem in New Hampshire.

A Jan. 27 transcript obtained by The Washington Post and released Thursday centers on the immigration issue and the Mexican president’s refusal to pay for a wall between the two countries.

In frustration, Trump fired back at Peña Nieto with some thoughts on New Hampshire.

“We have a massive drug problem where kids are becoming addicted to drugs because the drugs are being sold for less money than candy,” Trump said. “I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den.”

Trump won the Republican primary with 35 percent of vote, but lost in the general election to Hillary Clinton by .2 percent.

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan lashed out at Trump’s comments in a series of tweets on Thursday, calling them“disgusting.”

Transcripts released by The Washington Post also include a contentious conversation about refugees with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

NHDP Chair Ray Buckley called for Governor Sununu to condemn the president's comments.

"Rather than name-call, President Trump should deliver proper aid to combat the opioid crisis. He hasn't, instead slashing funds for recovery, treatment, and combatting the inflow of opioids. Sununu said he was 'incredibly encouraged' by Trump's budget. Let's hear Sununu and Republican leaders across the state put politics aside and defend New Hampshire. Comments like this could harm New Hampshire's ability to attract business and tourism."

The Democratic Governors Association echoed Buckley's call for Sununu to speak against Trump's comments.

“Does Governor Sununu agree with President Trump that New Hampshire is a ‘drug-infested den?’ Governor Sununu has spent his first 6 months as governor afraid to stand up to President Trump. So it’s no surprise that Silent Sununu is nowhere to be found today."



New Hampshire Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter and Senator Jean Shaheen also came out on social media against Trump's comments.

