Tuesday Warm-Up After Showers Clear Out

Expect a nice warm-up on Tuesday after morning showers clear out. With the help of sunshine, temperatures will climb to 80° during the afternoon.
On Wednesday and Thursday high-pressure will build back in. Most of New England will experience dry conditions and temperatures in the mid-60s on Wednesday and low 60s on Thursday.
By Friday, the pattern turns a lot more active. We’re expecting a large, late season nor’easter. Rainfall amounts could reach 1-3”. Winds will also be gusty throughout the day!
Showers persist through next weekend and even into early the following week with seasonable temperatures in the mid and upper 50s to around 60°.
Published 8 minutes ago