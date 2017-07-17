Tufts Nurses Returning to Work Amid High Tensions

The largest nursing strike in Massachusetts history will come to an end Monday as hundreds of striking Tufts Medical Center nurses will go back to work.

The nurses went on strike Wednesday after failed contact negotiations regarding staffing levels, salary and pension.

They planned to strike for 24 hours, but the hospital locked them out until Monday. They’ll return to work at 7 a.m.

The effort was relatively peaceful until Sunday morning, when Tufts Medical Center administrators say supporters of the striking workers threw coffee on buses trying to bring replacement nurses to work at Tufts Medical Center.

On Last Lockout Day, Tension

In the midst of the nursing lockout at Tufts Medical Center, a group of replacement nurses may have been attacked on their way to work Sunday morning. (Published Sunday, July 16, 2017)

State police say they responded to an incident at a hotel, but didn't report any violence.

This was the first nurses strike in the state in 30 years. It was also the largest. It is expected there will be a larger crowd at 7 a.m. when nurses start their shift.

Sean Sullivan of human resources said, "What we do know is that everyone in this community is committed to patient care. Folks when they come through the doors from wherever they've been for the last five days... we are absolutely confident they're committed to patients and their families."

Nothing has been scheduled for further negotiations. Hospital administrators say they'll be laying out a plan this week.

Chief Nursing Officer Terry Hudson-Jinks said, "We're all looking to find a solution for the current contract negotiations. I know we will. As far as refusing to meet, we haven't been asked to meet. We work through a fed mediator. Our expectation in the days to come we'll be laying out a plan to move forward."