Powerball tickets are ready to be played, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in North Andover, Mass. The Powerball jackpot has climbed above $400 million for the first time in nearly three months.

One lucky winner may be claiming millions of dollars in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but two lucky gamblers in Massachusetts also won hefty prizes.

Powerball tickets sold at Fernandes Mini Mart, 399 Great Plain Ave. in Needham, and at Tobacco Treasures, 1776 Heritage Drive in North Quincy each won $1 million in last night’s game drawing, according to the state's lottery commission.

The winning numbers were 10-13-28-52-61, Powerball: 2

The ticket for the $435 million jackpot was sold in Indiana. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, and can claim anonymously in Indiana through a limited liability corporation or other means.