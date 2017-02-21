2 Arrested For Trying to Sell Police Drugs on Facebook | NECN
2 Arrested For Trying to Sell Police Drugs on Facebook

The suspects were taken into custody after meeting up with police to make the sale

By Alexandra Prim

    Lebanon Police Department
    Left: Corey Riendeau, Right: Nicole Farewell

    Two people were arrested after allegedly attempting to sell marijuana to police over Facebook in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

    According to the Lebanon Police Department, Nicole Farewell, 20, of Canaan, New Hampshire, and Corey Riendeau, 20, of Hartland, Vermont were taken into custody on Feb. 18 after meeting with undercover officers to make the sale during the sting operation.

    Police say they discovered the Facebook deal while investigating drug activity in an apartment building on Maple Street in Lebanon.

    While only Farewell had communicated with officers online, she brought Riendeau with her to the meetup and he had marijuana in his possession, according to police.

    Farewell was charged with the class B felony of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell. Riendeau was charged with the class B misdemeanor of possession of a controlled drug.

    Both Farewell and Riendeau were released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on April 17.

