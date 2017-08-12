Two Troopers Dead in Charlottesville Helicopter Crash - NECN
Two Troopers Dead in Charlottesville Helicopter Crash

By Eli Maroney

    Virginia State Police are investigating a helicopter crash in Charlottesville, Virginia.

    Police initially confirmed two fatalities. It was later reported that two Virginia State Police troopers were killed as a result of the crash.

    The helicopter crash comes on the heels of a weekend of racially-charged protests and street fighting in Charlottesville.

    Shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday a helicopter crashed into a wooded area on Old Farm Road.

    The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

    Check back for updates as this story develops.

    Published 2 hours ago

