Two Massachusetts men were killed Saturday night in Rhode Island after their vehicle struck another vehicle on Interstate 95 in Hopkinton.

State Police said the crash happened at 9:50 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway, about one mile south of exit 3.

An initial investigation revealed that Sean McCarriston, 32, of Fitchburg, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the back of the other vehicle, causing him to strike a barrier and roll over several times. McCarriston and his passenger, Ryan J. Gromada, 23, also of Fitchburg, were ejected.

State Police said it appeared neither men were wearing seat belts.

Gromada was pronounced dead at the scene. McCarriston was taken to Kent County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Westerly Hospital. His name was not released.

Police said the crash remains under investigation but at this time, it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were factors.