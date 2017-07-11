Two Massachusetts men have been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion and kidnapping in Milton on Monday.

Two Massachusetts men have been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion and kidnapping in Milton on Monday.

The incident began at about 9:30 a.m. when a Blue Hill Avenue resident told police he was approached by two men brandishing handguns while he was outside.

The victim said the men took him back inside his house where he was restrained with duct tape around his hands and feet. For about 6 hours, the men remained inside the home where they proceeded to load the victim's pickup truck with his personal property. Police said they waited for his wife to get home.

"When the victim’s wife arrived home, she was also restrained, she was also tied up with some cut pieces of a towel," said Milton Deputy Police Chief James O’Neil.

Police said one of the suspects then took the male victim in his truck to a bank in Hyde Park and told him to withdraw money or his wife would be harmed. The other suspect took off with the wife in another vehicle and drove her around Boston.

“He did write a note on the back of a slip, he handed it to the teller, indicating what was taking place, what was transpiring, and not to call the police until after he was gone, because he was concerned for his wife and her safety,” said O’Neil.

After the suspect got thousands of dollars in cash, both victims were eventually dropped off in Boston.

Police were able to track down two possible suspects within hours including Cesar Amauris Lara-Aguasvivas, 23, of Boston.

He was arraigned Tuesday in a similar home invasion in Hyde Park from last week. Police sources said he has a strong connection to the Milton case.