Two Men on Bicycle Struck by Truck

By Eli Maroney

    Two men riding together on a bicycle were struck by a truck Friday afternoon.

    The 19-year-old passenger and 29-year-old operator of the bike sustained non-life-threatening injuries and have been transported to an area hospital.

    The two were traveling west on Parker Street in Worcester on the left side of the road, when they went through a stop sign at the intersection of Parker and Mason Streets.

    The pickup truck was traveling North on Mason Street. According to Police, the operator of the truck slammed on his breaks, leaving skid marks, but was unable to avoid contact with the bicycle.

    The two men were ejected from the bicycle. The operator of the pickup truck was not hurt.

    Published 48 minutes ago

