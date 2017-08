Skyranger captured footage of a car in Chelsea where two people have been found overdosed. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Two people were found overdosed around 4 p.m. on Friday in Chelsea, Massachusetts, according to Chelsea Fire Department.

The two were found in a car on Williams St.

Authorities believe the drug fentanyl may be involved and the substance was collected and taken to the state lab in Boston for evaluation.

Two officers were evaluated at the scene.



