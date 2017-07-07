Town Employee on Leave Amid Missing Funds Investigation | NECN
Town Employee on Leave Amid Missing Funds Investigation

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    A Massachusetts town employee has been placed on administrative leave as police investigate missing funds from the town's finance department.

    Tyngsborough police said Friday morning the accounting irregularities, uncovered in May, were discovered after a personnel change and the implementation of new financial processes at the town's finance departments.

    The investigation uncovered that a "significant" amount of money stemming from cash tax payments has gone missing.

    The name of the employee placed on administrative leave was not released.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Published 2 hours ago

