Student: Professor Accidentally Sends Porn Link to Class

A University of Connecticut (UConn) professor accidentally sent a porn link to students in their class, according to one of their students.

In an email about homework assignments due next week, a UConn professor added, what they called, a "bad link" to a video on YouPorn.com

"Hi all, please ignore previous email, which seems to have been infected by a bad link. A new announcement about this week's exercises is now posted on our Husky site," the professor apparently sent in an email after the original message with the porn link.

A screen shot of the email has been shared on various social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter.

A student in the class, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the email was sent Wednesday morning.

The student said the professor usually sends out an assignment list to about 70 students and, "I guess there was something wrong with the link or something happened, I don't know."

"I didn't realize it was wrong until (they) sent out a correction," the student told NBC Connecticut.

"There was nothing wrong with it. It could've happened to anyone," the student said. "This is just unlucky."

NBC Connecticut reached out to UConn and asked if they could confirm that a professor sent out a porn link to students via email.

“The university has been made aware of this matter and is in the process of reviewing it. It would be premature to draw any conclusions about what occurred until the university completes that review. We of course take the matter very seriously," the university released in a statement to NBC Connecticut.

This isn't the first time a porn link was sent out to students. Last spring, a Drexel University teacher said she was "mortified" when she discovered she had inadvertently sent students a link to a porn site, rather than an article about writing legal briefs.