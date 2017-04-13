Caught on Camera: UPS Driver Puts Out Porch Fire

The fire was knocked down by a nearby UPS driver before Haverhill firefighters arrived at the scene.

A UPS driver is being hailed as a hero for stepping in when a fire broke out on a porch of a Massachusetts home earlier this week - and it was all caught on camera.

The woman who took the video above said it happened in Haverhill on Monday evening.

The woman, who asked to only be identified as Selena, said she heard a commotion and ran outside when she saw there was a fire.

No one was injured in the ordeal.

It's unclear how the fire started at this time.

