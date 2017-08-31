USS Constitution Reopening Over Labor Day Weekend

Watch a time lapse of the USS Constitution's undocking. The ship was floated off its blocks and into Boston Harbor on Sunday night. The ship enters dry dock about every 20 years for below-the-waterline repairs.

The USS Constitution, the world's oldest commissioned warship still afloat, will reopen to the public over Labor Day Weekend.

Public visitation hours begin Saturday, Sept. 2. It will be open every day, except for Monday, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with verbal presentations given every 15 minutes.

The tours are free of charge. Everyone over the age of 18 will need to present a valid ID.

The wooden ship was launched in 1797 and earned its famous nickname "Old Ironsides" while notching victories in the War of 1812.



Two years of restoration work on the ship was finished in July.