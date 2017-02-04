USS Patriot Rooting for the Patriots

There is plenty of Patriots pride on land, but there is also some at sea for a crew board a naval vessel that just so happens to share a name with the beloved New England team.

The USS Patriot is based in Japan, more than 7,000 miles away from where the Patriots will play the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas, but that is not stopping them from giving the team a shout out.

They made a video on the boat and posted it online, letting the Patriots know they are watching the Super Bowl. They ended the clip by yelling “Hoo-yah Patriots!”

One of the passengers on board is a native of Everett, Massachusetts. Mineman Third Class Matthew Chase is cheering on the home team even with the time difference.

“Everyone seemed to be excited to be in the video even if they weren’t Patriots fans. It brought morale up like crazy,” Chase said.

Chase and the rest of the crew are having a Super Bowl Party on board complete with wings and pizza. Due to the time difference, that party will happen at 8 a.m. Monday.

“You got this guys! Come on, win this for the USS Patriot,” Chase said.