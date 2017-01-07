The students were in Ft. Lauderdale for training and were injured as they escaped the scene of the shooting (Published 12 minutes ago)

Several Vermont college students were injured in the aftermath of the Ft. Lauderdale airport shootings.

Jeff Schulman, the athletic director for the University of Vermont, said in a statement that three members of the women's swimming and diving team suffered minor injuries.

The team was in Florida for a winter training trip.

The team was in a different terminal from where the violence erupted Friday, Schulman noted, but the ensuing chaos of the facility's evacuation still caused the team some problems.

One UVM swimmer suffered a broken foot and received treatment at the hospital, Schulman said.

Two other Catamounts suffered less serious injuries in the melee, which were handled by a trainer traveling with the team, Schulman added.

UVM bowed out of competing in a meet Saturday in Baltimore, and will travel back to Vermont Sunday, the athletic director said.

Schulman praised the university's coaching staff and trainer for their care for the student athletes during what he called a very traumatic experience.

"On behalf of the UVM athletic department, I'd like the thank everyone for their concern and support," Schulman's statement said.

The team was seen in footage from a news helicopter running on the tarmac of the airport following the frenzied evacuation.