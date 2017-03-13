A Massachusetts man faced a judge Monday after he allegedly assaulted and carjacked his Uber driver over the weekend.

Nicholas Fabrizio, 33, of Lynn, was arraigned in Somerville District Court on carjacking and assault and battery charges after the alleged incident in Medford.

Prosecutors say the Uber driver picked up four people in Boston, and that on the way to their destination, the passengers started to get rowdy. The Uber driver allegedly pulled over and asked them to leave the car, but while two of the riders complied, two others, including Fabrizio, didn't, according to the Middlesex district attorney's office.

Bail was set at $1,000 and Fabrizio was ordered to stay away and not contact his victim, the Middlesex DA said.

Fabrizio's next court date is April 26. It's unclear if he has an attorney.