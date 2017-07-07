A Massachusetts Uber driver was arrested for drunken driving this week after police said he took a passenger on a wild ride.

Shawn Tilton, 38, of Brockton, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

According to Rockland police, an officer on patrol around 2 p.m. Monday was flagged down at the intersection of Liberty and Webster streets by a male party who said he had been a passenger in an Uber ride that had almost crashed several times.

The male claimed the Uber driver was intoxicated and said he asked the driver to stop so he and another passenger could get out. The vehicle then drove off.

Police searched the area and located the vehicle a short distance away on Pleasant Street.

The driver, Tilton, showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests and was arrested at the scene. He was released on bail and arraigned Wednesday in Hingham District Court; information steming from Tilton's arraignment was not immediately available.