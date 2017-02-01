Uber, Lyft Can Now Pick Up at Logan Airport | NECN
Uber, Lyft Can Now Pick Up at Logan Airport

By Rob Michaelson

    Passengers can now be picked up by either ridesharing service, but taxi companies are not happy. (Published 43 minutes ago)

    Ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft can now pick up passengers at Boston’s Logan Airport.

    New signs have gone up and flyers are being handed out informing drivers where they can park.

    Boston had been one of the last airports to not allow ride hailing services to pick up, although drop offs were already allowed.

    Taxi drivers have been against this move from the start.

    Governor Charlie Baker says this will expand the safe and diverse transportation operations for travelers at Logan Airport.

    Published 32 minutes ago

