Umbrellas Benched, Sunglasses Back in the Game

Today (Wednesday): Dry and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Thursday: More humid with showers and thunderstorms around. Highs near 80 degrees.

Wednesday brings midweek sunshine, but the game plan changes slightly late Thursday into Friday.

Do not forget the sunglasses today as sunshine makes it’s sweet return to our area. We start off with some areas of patchy dense fog, otherwise that fizzles by mid-morning. Wednesday brings back the sunshine and the summery weather with highs into the upper 70s with a few 80s. High pressure dominates today and early Thursday, so take advantage of the pleasant weather while it lasts.

A cold front lurking to our northwest and another frontal boundary over the Midwest, will join forces to bring in a chance for thunderstorms as early as midday Thursday for NW New England and will continue to slide southeastward, arriving into the Boston-area by late Thursday into early Friday. That means most of the day will be dry Thursday for the Cape and the Islands and the Boston-area before the scattered showers and storms move in and linger into Friday morning.

An area of low pressure will also ride along the front and may bring another round of downpours Friday, but timing and location of that low is still up for debate. The front and system clear the area by the time we reach the weekend.

Right now, all signs point to clearing in time for Saturday and much of next week. Highs this weekend reach into the mid to upper 70s, with the start of the month of August stretching into the 80s.