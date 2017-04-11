Authorities are investigating the unattended death of an infant in an unlicensed Sturbridge, Massachusetts, day care, according to officials.

Officials at the state's Department of Early Education and Care said an 18-month-old child was found unresponsive last Thursday, April 6, at a home on Simpson Street.

The state agency said it has ordered a cease and desist order when it was determined that there was unlicensed child care happening on the property.

More to come. We have a crew heading to the scene.

Stay with us as this story develops.