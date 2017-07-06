Unexploded Firework Washes Up on Beach

A firework washed up on a beach in Beverly, Massachusetts, and the bomb squad responded.

A potentially dangerous situation was avoided Thursday in Beverly, Massachusetts, when an unexploded firework turned up on shore.

It happened at the private West Beach just after 12 p.m.

The Beverly Fire Department says two children found it and started handling it, but an adult quickly realized what it was and notified police.

The beach was cleared as the bomb squad moved in.

The 5-inch round shell was taken to Beverly Airport and detonated.

The shell likely came from the Beverly fireworks show which took place on the Fourth of July.

Fireworks were launched from a barge about 200 yards off shore.

Even though a few typically end up in the water each year, they can still be volatile.

First responders are urging people if they come across any to leave them and call authorities.