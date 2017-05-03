University of Vermont Looking for Stolen Rhino Horn

The University of Vermont Police are looking for help finding a stolen rhinoceros horn.

Investigators said the horn was discovered missing last Thursday from Torrey Hall, a building on the Burlington campus that housed part of UVM's natural history collection. They believe the horn was stolen.

The university told necn its museum acquired the horn in the early 1900s, many years before bans on trading rhino horns were put in place to reduce poaching of the majestic and struggling animals.

UVM Police Services said a cash reward is available for tips that lead to the recovery of the historic horn and the arrest of whoever took it.

Call UVM Police at 802-656-3473 or visit www.uvm.edu/police for information on giving a tip anonymously.