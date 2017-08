Crews battling a fire at the University of Vermont

Firefighters are responding to a 3-alarm blaze at the University of Vermont.

Burlington fire officials say Colchester Avenue is closed as crews fight the fire at Torey Hall.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Torey Hall, which was built in 1863, currently houses the university's plant biology department, according to the university's website.

No other details were immediately available.

We have a crew heading to the scene.