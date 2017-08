The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing person after a homemade raft was found drifting in Mt. Hope Bay, near the Massachusetts - Rhode Island border.

According to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan alerted them to the unmanned raft around 7 a.m.

A task force in Rhode Island is also participating in the search.

Anyone with with information on the owner of the homemade raft is advised to contact rescue coordinators at 508-457-3211.