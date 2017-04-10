Unseasonably Warm Temps Stretch Across New England

Today (Monday): Mild, sun & wispy clouds. Highs 75-80. Overnight Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Tuesday: Warm! Sun & clouds. Highs around 80.

If you didn't think it could get any nicer, just wait for the weather today and again tomorrow.

Temperatures continue to warm with highs in the 70s this afternoon.

Tuesday will be even warmer with near-record-breaking temperatures. The weather will stay warm for the Red Sox game, which starts at 7:10 p.m.

Showers return on Wednesday with a cold front and temperatures in the mid-60s.

For the next seven days temperatures will range from the low-to-mid 50s, which is still above average for this time of year.

We're expecting mostly sunny skies for that stretch as well.