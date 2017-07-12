Today (Wednesday): Humid. Developing storms midday onward, some will be strong. Highs in the 80s. Overnight Wednesday Night: Patchy fog, showers north. Lows in the 60s. Thursday: Humid start, cooler finish, showers from time to time. Early highs in the 80s, 60s late.

The unsettled weather pattern that commenced Tuesday will continue through most of the week.

A frontal boundary draped along the MA, VT state line, will fluctuate north and south through Friday.

It’s a stationary front so it stays relatively close to the same location over the course of this week- and that just so happens to be the mid-section of New England- as far north as Manchester, NH and as far south as Hartford, CT.

This stationary front is also the boundary between the cool Canadian air to the northwest and the warm, soupy, humid air to the southwest. Where these air masses meet, it’s a battle zone of downpours and storms.

As far as timing for Wednesday, an isolated shower is possible in the morning just SE of Boston, but it’s likely more pop-up storms will start by the mid to late afternoon for southern New England.

Thursday we rinse, wash, repeat with the front continuing to stick around, bringing downpours into northwestern New England and sliding it’s way southeast by the middle of the afternoon.

However, the difference from Wednesday to Thursday is a 10 degree cool-down in high temperatures. The reason is a back-door cold front slides in from the north, making for a complicated forecast. Highs Wednesday will be in the 80s, while Thursday will be in the lower 70s. This front finally clears the area by Friday, with a few lingering showers in the morning hours for southern New England. Friday’s high temperatures will also be in the lower 70s.

Interactive Track the Storm With Our Live Radar

This weekend looks salvageable for your outdoor plans, but just keep your eyes to the skies with rain chances late Saturday and also storm chances late Sunday into Monday. Plus, we return to the 80s by the second half of the weekend, followed by a warm-up through the extended forecast.