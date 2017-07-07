Unsettled Weather Returns With Humidity

Rest of Friday: Scattered downpours. Highs around 70. Friday Night: Partial clearing, patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. Saturday: Partly cloudy, afternoon storm. Highs in the 80s. Sunday: Partly cloudy, less humid. Highs in the 80s.

Get ready for the humidity and unsettled weather to return today and tomorrow.

The dome of high pressure that brought us the comfortable and sun-filled Fourth of July (as well as fifth and most of sixth), will continue its course off the coast of New England, which will open the gates for the next system to slide right in its place. That means the return of humidity, along with rain and possibly thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

We have a cold front approaching from Canada for northwestern New England, while south and southeastern New England has an approaching warm front from the southwest that brought drenching rainfall to our nation’s capital and to parts of the Delaware Valley yesterday evening.

Low pressure is also tracking along this warm front, which will skim along the southern coastline from Friday morning through Friday mid-afternoon. Friday, highs will reach into the 70s for most, with a select few locations reaching 80. Those areas will likely be central and northern new England, which could see a mix of sun and clouds, then afternoon storms.

The National Weather Service of Taunton has issued a Flash Flood Watch for RI, SE MA and the Cape from Friday morning through the middle of the afternoon, where rainfall rates could exceed 1-2” per hour under some of the heaviest of downpours.

Some of these could also produce gusty thunderstorms, but we’ll likely see that with the cold front approaching from Canada as it clashes with the humid, warm air in New England.

Northwestern New England could see a line of showers and storms by this afternoon ahead of that cold front. These will fizzle by tonight before more showers and storms kick up on Saturday as that cold front continues its path across the region from NW to SE.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend as the cold front clears the area and we’ll see more comfortable and drier conditions besides a slight chance for a shower or two along the Canadian border.

Highs Saturday will reach into the low to mid 80s, but a humid mid-80, while Sunday will be a more comfortable mid-80 high temperature.