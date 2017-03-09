In Arundel, Maine an urgent search is underway for an elderly woman with Alzheimer's, at the same time Maine State Police are investigating her husband's suspicious death.

Police say family members found Matthew Coito, 63, dead in his kitchen Wednesday afternoon. His wife, Sue Kim Coito, 65, was nowhere to be found.

There were no signs of a break-in, and the couple's cars were all accounted for.

"We don't have the full story of what happened here," said Maine State Police Sgt. Chris Harriman.

Investigators are calling the husband's death "suspicious," pending the release of the Maine State Medical Examiner's autopsy.

They do not know when Matthew died, or when Sue Kim went missing, but say the couple was last seen over the weekend.

"It's frustrating, because it's a scary situation," said neighbor Sylvie Ward, who lives a few doors down from the Coitos. "We don't know who killed the man, and god forbid this lady is in the woods."

Maine Game Wardens used four K9 teams to search the wooded area surrounding the couple's home on Campground Road Thursday.

"If we don't find her today, the search is going to expand tomorrow," said Sgt. Harriman.

Matthew's twin brother, Mike Coito, declined to be interviewed on camera -- but told necn that his brother was a quiet, private guy who recently retired to care for his wife's worsening condition.

Sue Kim Coito is described as 5'2" and about 130 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call Maine State Police in Gray at 207-657-3030.