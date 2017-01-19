PD: Man Says He Breaks Windows, Smears Feces to Relieve Stress

South Windsor police said a man charged with vandalism breaks windows, floods rooms and even smears feces as a way to release stress.

Allen Collins, 34, of South Windsor, is suspected in nearly a dozen vandalism cases in his hometown during the summer of 2016 and he was arrested on warrants last week.

Collins was already in police custody in connection with a separate vandalism case from September 2016.

Police said the latest cases he was linked to happened on Sullivan Avenue and Strong Road.

In one case, police told NBC Connecticut Collins caulked the doors shut on a truck.

He is also accused of breaking windows at the South Windsor Child Development Center and a vacant home nearby.

In both cases, police tell NBC Connecticut he used a hose, turned it on and flooded part of the buildings.

Detectives said he also tampered with the engine of a backhoe on Strong Road and ransacked the cabs of trucks at Mitchell Fuel.

Marianne Lassman Fisher's law office was another building police said Collins vandalized .

"Went through my office, tore it apart, put hand soap in my computers, so none of my computers were working. My phones weren't working, my copiers weren't working," Fisher said.

Police said Collins wiped human feces on the walls. Fisher said it was in her bathroom.

"It was on the walls. Yeah, we had to have a professional cleaner come in ... and on the floor," she said.

It cost her about $3,000 to repair and replace everything.

Police tell NBC Connecticut they interviewed Collins and he told them he did the acts to release stress.

"It was so random and odd, so I'm glad its over," Fisher said.

Collins has been detained and is due back in court next month.