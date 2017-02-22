Residents in Lowell, Massachusetts, are now taking precautions to protect their vehicles after several acts of vandalism were reported on Tuesday night.

Police said eight vehicles had their windows smashed in an area off Nesmith Street.

Resident John Gajda said a piece of concrete went through the window of his SUV.

"It went through the window on one side and then went through the car and hit the door on the other side," Gajda explained. "I see a bunch of people out there, I run out and they said somebody was going around the neighborhood breaking the windows on the cars."

In addition to the vehicle vandalism, police said a brick was thrown through a window at the Washington and Savings Bank on Middlesex Street not once, but twice.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the bank incident and believe he may be connected to the vehicle vandalism. The incidents however, are all under investigation.

The man's identity has not been released.

Many residents who had their vehicles damaged say they will now put surveillance cameras outside to monitor potential crime activity.

"You could see if it was one person it's a vendetta but when there are so many cars it's like, are they having fun," said Gajda.