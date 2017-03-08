Vandals Smashing Car Windows Along Street in Connecticut

The search is on to find the vandals responsible for targeting several vehicles on one street in Naugatuck over the weekend. Those responsible left a big mess all along Gorman Street on Friday night.

“I just saw glass everywhere," said Patricia Osborne, who has lived on Gorman Street for several years. Photographs showed Osborne's rear driver's side window had been smashed to pieces. “All you saw was glass all over the ground," she said.

Naugatuck Police still do not know who may have used some kind of an object to break through car windows all along that particular street.

"I heard this loud banging noise and I heard a very loud car. I ran out there and I just saw the car taking off," Osborne said.

Police did not yet have a clear suspect description. Investigators, meanwhile, urged all residents to lock their vehicles and always remove all valuables.

“There are dents up and down the street and broken glass everywhere," said Kyle Conrad, another Gorman Street resident, who said his vehicles were damaged. Because of the vandals, Conrad was stepping up security measures around his entire property. “I just added an outdoor camera upstairs to catch the whole street and the camera down here," he said, pointing to his front room window.

Neighbors wondered why this street was targeted.

“You see people out here all the time," said James St. Germain. "It’s not very often something bad happens," he said.

Many of the victims said they were fortunate because their insurance will cover the cost of the damage.

Anyone with information about the vehicle vandalism is asked to call Naugatuck Police at (203) 729-5221.