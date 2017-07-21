Vandals Topple Headstones at Jewish Cemetery | NECN
Vandals Topple Headstones at Jewish Cemetery

    Hartford Police

    Vandals struck at a Jewish cemetery in the North End of Hartford and caused several thousand dollars worth of damage. 

    According to Hartford police, 60 headstones were knocked over at the Ateres Knesseth Israel Cemeteryat FD Oates Avenue and Garden Street at some point between Monday and Friday.

    The president and chief executive officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford said the damage ranges from $5,000 to $10,000. 

    Police are investigating.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated at 3:26 PM EDT on Jul 21, 2017
