A police car blocks off roadways in Princeton, Massachusetts, while authorities searched for Vanessa Marcotte. Marcotte's body was found Sunday night in the woods.

Authorities in Massachusetts are planning on providing an update into the investigation of a woman who was murdered while jogging in a wooded area last summer.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, Princeton police and state police detectives will speak to the public at 11 a.m. Thursday regarding the murder of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte.

Marcotte, who had been living in New York City, was in Princeton on Aug. 7 visiting her family for the weekend when she went on a jog, but never returned. Her body, which investigators say was naked and partially burned, was found in a remote and wooded area about a half mile away later that evening. Authorities say there were also signs she had struggled with her attacker.

State police announced in November they were searching for a dark SUV that had been parked on the side of the road where she was last seen in connection with her slaying.

Investigators have also received more than 1,000 tips to a dedicated tip line.

Meanwhile, her family spoke out days before Christmas 2016, thanking the public for supporting them and announcing they had started a foundation in Marcotte's name that encourages her values of "giving back and volunteerism."

"Not a day goes by that we don't reflect on the enormity of her loss," Marcotte's uncle, Steven Therrien, said while reading a statement.

Marcotte's slaying came five days after a woman in Queens was murdered while on a run. Police have arrested 20-year-old Chanel Lewis after matching his DNA to samples found on 30-year-old Karina Vetrano, whom authorities said "ferociously" fought her attacker. However, police have also added there was nothing connecting the Queens case the to the case in Princeton.