Variable Clouds Today; Incoming Showers, Thunder

Today (Monday): Variable clouds with weak southeast winds. Upper 50s north and east, mid 60s west. Overnight Monday Night: Showers move in with scattered thunder. Lows in the 40s north and east, near 60 west. Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with southwest winds 10-20 mph. Highs in the low 70s.

Today, a warm front will dissect the area. Northern New England will be in the 40s and southern New England will be near 70°. Showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible – typical weather to start off the month of May.

Expect a nice warm up on Tuesday after morning showers clear out. The sunshine will return during the afternoon without temperatures in the middle 70s.

On Wednesday and Thursday high-pressure will build back in. Most of New England will experience dry conditions and temperatures in the mid-60s on Wednesday and upper 50s to around 60° on Thursday

By Friday, the pattern turns a lot more active. We’re expecting a large, late season nor’easter. Rainfall amounts could reach 1-3”. Winds will also be gusty throughout the day!

Showers persist through next weekend and even early the following week with seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60°.