For the first time in weeks, commuters will be able to travel over the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge in Boston.

Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MASSDOT) announced Tuesday night that weather permitting, trolley service on the MBTA’s Green Line B Branch near the bridge will resume Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Access for private vehicles will also resume on both the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge and the Boston University Bridge.

<p><a href="/traffic" mce_href="/traffic"><b>CLICK HERE FOR THE TRAFFIC MAP</b></a></p>

Crews will still be completing other work such as installing curbing and sidewalk which is not expected to significantly impact traffic or the local community.

MassDOT plans to put temporary pavement markings, delineated bicycle lanes, and detours for pedestrians while they complete other necessary work.

<p><b><a href="http://www.massdot.state.ma.us/highway/HighlightedProjects/CommonwealthAvenueBridgeReplacement/TrafficManagement.aspx" mce_href="http://www.massdot.state.ma.us/highway/HighlightedProjects/CommonwealthAvenueBridgeReplacement/TrafficManagement.aspx" target="_blank">CLICK HERE FOR DETOURS</a></b></p>

Officials said in order to allow for the completion of the construction project, there will be short term, off-peak lane reductions on Commonwealth Avenue near the bridge.

MassDOT plans to replace the westbound deck of the bridge next summer.