At least four people were injured on Saturday morning when a vehicle collided with an MBTA bus in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.
MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the crash happened on Talbot Avenue near Lithgow Street.
Sullivan said a preliminary investigation suggested that the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency and drove into the bus.
The exact conditions of those injured are unknown.
The name of the driver and those injured have not yet been released.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago