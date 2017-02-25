At least four people were injured on Saturday morning when a vehicle collided with an MBTA bus in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the crash happened on Talbot Avenue near Lithgow Street.

Sullivan said a preliminary investigation suggested that the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency and drove into the bus.

The exact conditions of those injured are unknown.

The name of the driver and those injured have not yet been released.