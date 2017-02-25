Vehicle Collides With MBTA Bus in Boston | NECN
Vehicle Collides With MBTA Bus in Boston

At least 4 people were injured

By Melissa Buja

    At least four people were injured on Saturday morning when a vehicle collided with an MBTA bus in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

    MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the crash happened on Talbot Avenue near Lithgow Street.

    Sullivan said a preliminary investigation suggested that the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency and drove into the bus.

    The exact conditions of those injured are unknown.

    The name of the driver and those injured have not yet been released.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

