A 14-year-old was seriously injured when he collided with a car while riding a bicycle in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Boutelle and St. Bernard streets.

Aerial footage from NBC Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed police vehicles and officers at an intersection on Boutelle Street. Police tape is cordoning off a section of the street and a bicycle can be seen on its side in the street.



Fitchburg police said they are still on scene, and the investigation remains active. Several area streets are closed as a result.

No further information was immediately available.