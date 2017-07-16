A Ford Explorer crashes into a home on Warren Avenue in Brockton.

Police are investigating two separate crashes in Brockton, Massachusetts, involving vehicles that crashed into homes on Saturday night.

The first crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. when a Ford Explorer somehow veered off Warren Avenue and slammed into two porches at a home.

The driver was hospitalized for unspecified injuries.

The second crash happened overnight on North Quincy Street where a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV somehow lost control, flew over some brush, and then struck two houses.

According to The Enterprise, the driver and two passengers were taken to an area hospital but are expected to be OK.