Vehicles Crash Into Homes in Separate Incidents in Brockton | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Vehicles Crash Into Homes in Separate Incidents in Brockton

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Vehicles Crash Into Homes in Separate Incidents in Brockton
    A Ford Explorer crashes into a home on Warren Avenue in Brockton.

    Police are investigating two separate crashes in Brockton, Massachusetts, involving vehicles that crashed into homes on Saturday night.

    The first crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. when a Ford Explorer somehow veered off Warren Avenue and slammed into two porches at a home.

    The driver was hospitalized for unspecified injuries.

    The second crash happened overnight on North Quincy Street where a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV somehow lost control, flew over some brush, and then struck two houses.

    According to The Enterprise, the driver and two passengers were taken to an area hospital but are expected to be OK.

    Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices