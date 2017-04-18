Police have released two new images of vehicles wanted for questioning in Sunday's fatal hit-and-run of a 4-year-old boy in Milford, Massachusetts.

Jhonthan Loja was attending an Easter BBQ when he was killed on Water Street. His family told NBC Boston that he was inside a fenced in area playing when somehow he made it outside and onto the street. Seconds later, he was struck and killed.

Milford Police had been looking for one vehicle but on Tuesday, Chief Thomas O'Loughlin said investigators now want to talk to the drivers of a dark colored 2010 Chevy Traverse and a 2015 or 2016 gray or silver Nissan Rogue.

"It's not going away. We're working 24 hours a day," said O'Loughlin. "We owe that to this child. We owe this to the family."

Both vehicles were captured on nearby surveillance. Authorities said officers have talked to two drivers of similar vehicles already and that the vehicles have been processed.

So far, no arrests have been made.

"The bottom line is, we are trying to put together exactly what took place, and it doesn't necessarily mean a crime was committed," said O'Loughlin.

While the memorial for Loja continues to grow, his family hopes that whoever hit him comes forward.