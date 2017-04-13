Veranda Restaurant in NH Damaged in Fire | NECN
Veranda Restaurant in NH Damaged in Fire

By Marc Fortier

    A Manchester, New Hampshire, restaurant sustained about $25,000 worth of damage in a fire Thursday afternoon.

    Fire officials said the Veranda Grille at 201 Hanover St. caught fire around 2:50 p.m. The fire started in an adjoining carport area before spreading to the occupied restaurant.

    The fire was attacked from two separate directions while additional crews searched and evacuated the restaurant.

    The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, due to the careless disposal of smoking materials.

    The city's Health Department responded to the scene and is working with restaurant staff in regards to food safety.

    Published 2 hours ago

